Abducted Reasi minor found in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 16

A minor girl, who was abducted from Reasi district, has been found in Gurdaspur of Punjab. The alleged abductor has been arrested.

As per the police, the victim’s mother, a resident of Talwara village of Reasi, had complained on January 26 regarding her missing daughter. A search team was constituted that found her location in Gurdaspur, Punjab, along with Rashpal Singh of Arnas (Reasi).

Shailender Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, said, “With the help of the local police, the team conducted a search and found the missing minor girl. The accused has been arrested.”

She underwent medical examination and was later produced before a judicial magistrate who issued orders for shifting her to Nari Niketan, Jammu. Further investigation into the case is on. —