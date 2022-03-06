Absconding for 25 years, two held in Udhampur

Jammu, March 5
Two people, wanted in separate cases of rash driving, were arrested on Saturday after a manhunt of 25 years in Udhampur, the police said.
Rajit Singh and Amarjeet Singh, both of Jammu, were arrested by special teams from their hometown after developing reliable inputs about their whereabouts, a police spokesperson said. Rajit had been evading arrest since 1994 in a mishap case, which claimed one life. —
