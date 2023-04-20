Absent from duty, 14 govt employees suspended

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 19

Acting tough against the absent government employees, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Inder Jeet on Wednesday suspended 14 employees for unauthorised absence from duty and served show-cause notices to 21 others, including some gazetted officers.

The DC had constituted a committee of officers, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik, to conduct surprise inspections at the government offices in a phased manner.

The ADC and his team inspected several offices, including Jal Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and floriculture departments among others, and found several employees out of office during work hours.

“Notably, those absent don’t have sanctioned leaves in their favour. There is no movement register maintained for field visits. Moreover, some department heads holding important offices were unaware of the whereabouts of their immediate staff as well as field staff while some department heads were themselves found absent during office hours,” an official spokesperson said.

The ADC recommended stringent action against such employees. Acting on the recommendations of the committee, the DC suspended more than a dozen employees and issued show cause notices to 21 others wherein HODs were directed to clear their positions within a week’s time.

“Strict disciplinary action will be initiated against such erring employees as per the rules on not receiving satisfactory explanations,” he added. “There will be zero tolerance towards poor and unprofessional work culture. People need not suffer because of such erring employees,” the DC added.

