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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ABVP wins 5 of 8 seats in Ladakh University students' union polls

ABVP wins 5 of 8 seats in Ladakh University students' union polls

Dawa Namgyal has been elected president, Tsering Yangdol vice-president

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has won five of the eight seats in the students' union polls at the University of Ladakh, the student body said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, Dawa Namgyal has been elected president, Tsering Yangdol vice-president, Stanzin Rigdol general secretary, Rabskit Dolma joint secretary, and Tenzin Tsewang as the sports secretary in the elections held recently.

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Sannak Shrivats, ABVP secretary for J&K and Ladakh, said the victory reflected the students' confidence in the organisation's commitment to student welfare, academic development and constructive leadership.

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"Winning five out of eight positions is a proud moment for the entire ABVP fraternity. This mandate sends a clear message that Gen Z is with the ABVP and believes in its vision of responsible student leadership," Shrivats said.

He also expressed confidence that the newly elected representatives would work with dedication to address students' concerns and strengthen the academic environment at the university.

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Dorjay Namgyal, ABVP national executive council member, said the mandate reflected students' participation and trust in the organisation's student-centric activities.

He also congratulated the ABVP members who worked during the elections and expressed confidence that the elected representatives would work for the welfare, rights and academic interests of Ladakh's students.

The ABVP reiterated its commitment to strengthening student leadership, addressing campus-related concerns and promoting a constructive academic environment in the region.

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