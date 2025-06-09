DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Academic council meeting of Jammu University at Bhaderwah on June 15

Academic council meeting of Jammu University at Bhaderwah on June 15

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 11:32 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Jammu University VC Umesh Rai with staffers on the Poonch campus of the university.
In a historic first, the University of Jammu (JU) will hold its Academic Council meeting at the Bhaderwah campus on June 15, showcasing the university’s evolving academic outreach.

The Bhaderwah Campus will also host a series of academic, literary, and sports events between June 14–16, aimed at celebrating regional heritage, encouraging student participation, and promoting communal harmony. These efforts underscore the university’s broader commitment to nurturing local languages, cultural identity, and inclusive academic practices.

“The objective behind holding the Academic Council meeting at Bhaderwah campus and similar important events at off-site campuses is to make these campuses an integral part of the university’s core functioning. By involving them in key decision-making and flagship initiatives, the University aims to instil a strong sense of inclusion, institutional belonging, and collective purpose among faculty, staff, and students at these campuses” an official of the varsity said.

Meanwhile, the V-C of the JU Prof Umesh Rai in an attempt to ensure optimum outreach of higher education in border and remote areas, visited the university’s Poonch campus and reviewed academic progress and inspected infrastructural projects. During the visit, the V-C was accompanied by MLA Poonch, Ajaz Jaan, Director IT and OSD, J&K Higher Education Council Guneet Singh Sudan Jasbir Singh, Principal, Government Degree College, Poonch Jasbir Singh and local sarpanchs.

Prof Rai interacted with faculty, staff, and campus officials, emphasising the importance of quality education, skill development, and equitable access to higher education in geographically sensitive and underserved districts.

Prof Rai also held a meeting with Brig Mudit Mahajan, Poonch Brigade Commander, to discuss academic cooperation between the University and the armed forces. The University of Jammu will introduce tailor-made academic programmes—including certificate, diploma, and degree courses—designed specifically for armed forces personnel stationed at Poonch and Bhaderwah. These programmes will cater to their operational realities while enhancing lifelong learning opportunities. The V-C also stated that university faculty will provide practical, technology-supported solutions to address specific needs of the armed forces, and internship opportunities will be extended to students as part of this collaborative framework.

