ACB books 14 over Rs 5.57 crore foodgrain embezzlement in Kupwara

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"The ACB has registered an FIR at Police Station ACB Baramulla against five officials of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department and nine fair price shop (FPS) dealers for their alleged involvement in a large-scale embezzlement and misappropriation of government foodgrains in Karnah area of Kupwara district," a spokesman of the ACB said.

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The case stems from a communication sent by the Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Kashmir, to the ACB, seeking criminal action against the officials and FPS dealers after departmental inspections and physical verification revealed massive shortages of government food grains.

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A joint surprise check conducted at government sale centres and fair price shops initially detected a shortage of 417.59 tonnes of rice at Lountha Granary at Karnah in Kupwara.

"A comprehensive physical verification by a departmental sub-committee and detailed verification by ACB uncovered substantial shortages at various sale centres and fair price shops falling under Tangdhar, Karnah-A and Karnah-B Circles of Kupwara district, resulting in a loss to the government exchequer amounting to Rs 5.57 crore under a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy involving public servants and private beneficiaries," the spokesman said.

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Based on the material collected during verification, ACB registered the FIR against the accused public servants and FPS dealers for offences relating to criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of government food grains and criminal conspiracy.

"Immediately after registration of the case, searches are being conducted at multiple locations and other legal proceedings have been initiated in accordance with law. Investigation is in progress," the spokesman said. PTI