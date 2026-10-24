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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ACB files DA case against revenue officer

ACB files DA case against revenue officer

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Mohmmad Iqbal, presently posted as girdawar (supervisory revenue officer) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to an official statement, the ACB has registered an FIR under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Iqbal, a resident of Goilbar Alni, Gangota.

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The case was initiated following a verification conducted by the ACB (DKR) into allegations that the accused official had amassed substantial movable and immovable assets in his own name and in the names of his family members, it said.

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The assets allegedly include four commercial buildings, two residential buildings, two plots in Doda and Jammu districts, a vehicle, costly household items and bank accounts, among other properties.

The verification reportedly found that the value of the assets allegedly acquired by the official was disproportionate to his known sources of income from lawful sources, thereby establishing a prima facie basis for registering the disproportionate assets case, it said.

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During the investigation, the ACB obtained a search warrant from the competent court and conducted searches at the accused’s residential and commercial premises, as well as his office, in Doda and Jammu districts in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses.

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