ACB nabs asst engineer on bribery charges in Budgam

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Tanveer Ahmad, an assistant engineer working at the Block Development Office in Surasyar Chadoora, in Budgam district, after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe. Acting on a complaint, ACB officials conducted a trap operation resulting in Ahmad’s arrest, during which a significant amount of cash was seized from the assistant engineer. The complaint prompted the registration of an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigation is going on in the case. OC

Old mortar shell, 2 grenades recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: An old mortar shell and two grenades were recovered on Thursday during the construction work for a highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri, official sources said. A construction company found an old rusted mortar shell and two grenades during excavation work for the highway in Chingus, they said. On being informed, the police and security forces reached the area and put it under cordon, the sources said, adding that a bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse these explosive materials. PTI

Resolution of compassionate appointment cases ordered

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir administration has issued directives to expedite the resolution of pending compassionate appointment cases without the need for age or educational qualification relaxation, where posts are available. The departments have also been directed to submit compliance reports, indicating the number of cases settled, to the GAD on a fortnightly basis for further review by the chief secretary. The GAD further advises that SRO-43 cases within the competence of the administrative department/ head of department should not be referred to it.

