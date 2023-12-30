ACB nabs forest officer over Rs 10,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 29

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, range officer, Forest Department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for processing a bill.

The complainant accused Sofi of soliciting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for expediting the processing of his bill for the release of due payments. The complainant identified himself as a contractor who had successfully completed a designated project amounting to Rs 3.21 lakh. The Forest Department had reportedly issued two bills in his favour upon the completion of the assigned work.

However, the ACB statement revealed that a final bill of approximately Rs 1 lakh had been pending with the department for over 1.5 months. Sofi insisted on a bribe amounting to Rs 15,000 for the approval of all three bills that had already been released.

Following negotiations with the accused, the bribe amount was allegedly settled at Rs 10,000. Subsequently, the complainant, having arranged the specified sum, approached the ACB with a complaint, urging legal action against the implicated officer.

