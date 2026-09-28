ACB received nearly 2,000 complaints, registered 67 FIRs since 2018: RTI

The RTI, filed by advocate Nitin Bakshi, revealed that all complaints received through various modes of filing were examined by the ACB Jammu office, which has jurisdiction over the three districts.

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Of the 67 FIRs registered at Police Station ACB Jammu, 14 have culminated in chargesheets, while five cases have been closed after investigation.

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The RTI further disclosed that 48 cases remain under investigation.

Among the chargesheeted cases, two accused persons have been convicted in one case, while no acquittal has been recorded during the period covered by the RTI.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Government established the ACB on October 26, 2018, to investigate offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Subsequently, on January 21, 2019, it sanctioned the establishment of six police stations under the ACB in a phased manner and renamed the Vigilance Organisation police stations in Jammu and Kashmir as Anti-Corruption Bureau police stations.