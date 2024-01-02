Accused held in attempt to murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 1

Samba police claim to have solved an attempt to murder case, which took place at Shehzadpur in Ramgarh and arrested the alleged accused involved in attack on a local youth.

The arrested man has been identified as Radhey Sham alias Shamu, a resident of Shehzadpur, Ramgarh. On December 19 last year, Radhey Sham along with some other persons attacked one Pankaj Sharma with a sharp-edged weapon and injured him.

A case under Sections 307, 323, 148 IPC, 4, 25 Arms Act was registered at Ramgarh and investigation is underway.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said after an indepth investigation the accused was arrested. “As many as 165 hardened criminals have been arrested by Samba police in eleven months” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu