Accused in J-K DG Prisons murder case confesses to crime

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 5

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that Yasir Ahmed (23), who was arrested for the murder case of Director General (Prisons) HK Lohia, had confessed to his crime.

However, the reason for the crime is not yet known.

Yasir is accused of murdering the top cop on Monday night with a broken glass bottle. Later, he tried to burn the body and fled from the spot. He was arrested from the fields in the Kanachak area.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “No terror angle has emerged. The accused is being questioned. His disclosures are being corroborated with the field investigation.”

The ADGP said the reason for the crime would be shared soon.

Lohia was staying at the house of his friend, Rajiv Khajuria, in Udheywala area on the outskirts of Jammu.

Lohia was an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, who had served at key positions in J&K Police, the BSF and the Prisons department.