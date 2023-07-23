Accused of fraud, 2 held in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, July 22

Two fraudsters, accused of duping several youth on the pretext of providing jobs, were arrested from Haryana and Maharashtra after a long hunt, an official of the Crime Branch, Jammu, said here on Saturday. Satvinder Singh and Rajeev Bharanatti were arrested in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, the spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said Singh, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, was booked in 2021 for luring and duping unemployed youths on the pretext of arranging overseas jobs, while a case was registered against Bharanatti of Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) in 2020 for defrauding a complainant of lakhs of rupees.

The Crime Branch, Jammu, has already filed a chargesheet in both the cases.

