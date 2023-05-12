Act against those aiding militants: DGP

Jammu, May 11
DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said local residents, providing help to terrorists, should be acted against. He was on a visit to Mahore area in Reasi district to review security preparedness.
A police spokesperson informed that the DGP directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts, particularly while keeping a track on the movement of anti-national elements. He directed for devising joint area domination patrol plans.
