Act against those aiding militants: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 11

DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said local residents, providing help to terrorists, should be acted against. He was on a visit to Mahore area in Reasi district to review security preparedness.

A police spokesperson informed that the DGP directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts, particularly while keeping a track on the movement of anti-national elements. He directed for devising joint area domination patrol plans.