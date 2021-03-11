Act against unregistered news portals: Ramban DC to SSP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 23

Coming down heavily on unregistered online news portals operating on social media platforms, the Ramban administration has directed the police to verify their antecedents and source of funding. Deputy Commissioner Massarat Islam, in a letter to SSP Mohita Sharma, stated that online news portals had been spreading fake information and also blackmailing government functionaries in the district.

The action has been directed apparently in the wake of the collapse of a part of the Ramban tunnel when several online portals leveled allegations against the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The DC’s letter states that such portals are mostly seen interfering in the functioning of the administrative affairs and “planting anti-government stories which are largely aimed at maligning the image of the administration and always portraying it in a bad light”.

Several district and sectoral officers have complained of harassment at their hands and stated that many self-proclaimed mediapersons, without carrying any authentic identification, barge into their offices and start recording videos and later post the same in various social media groups,” said the letter. The Deputy Commissioner further stated that if those operating illegal portals remain unchecked, the issue may result in a law and order situation having the potential to disturb the peace the district.

Massarat Islam has asked the SSP to identify all such “fake” media groups which are operating without any proper registration in the district.