Action against 40 employees for poll code violations

Srinagar, May 19

Jammu and Kashmir’s Election Department has taken action against 40 government employees for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, a government spokesman said.

“Four employees have been suspended, disciplinary action has been initiated against one, besides one employee has been disengaged from services and inquiry has been started against 34 employees,” a government statement said.

The action against these employees of different departments has been initiated in response to the daily online reports being furnished by the concerned District Election Officers and offline complaints received through e-mail by J&K Chief Electoral Officer, lodged by general public, office bearers of different political parties and Panchayati Raj Institutions regarding MCC violation.

The move was aimed to ensure free and fair conduct of ongoing general election while adhering to zero tolerance policy of Election Commission against such violations. The highest number of violations have been reported from Srinagar district followed by Kulgam and Rajouri as second highest while lowest number of violations have been reported from Kishtwar, Bandipora, Reasi and Samba districts.

