Action sought against schools for ‘overcharging’

Jammu, April 23
The Parents’ Association of Jammu on Sunday criticised the political leaders for maintaining silence over the alleged fleecing of parents by private schools.
Association president Amit Kapoor, who has been holding a sit-in along with other parents at Ambphala Chowk for the past three days, said that if the government didn’t act against the schools who violated the norms, the agitation would be intensified.
He said that if the Lieutenant Governor was serious about “ending the malpractices of private schools, he should act immediately”. The parents have demanded immediate refund of the “excess fee” charged by schools. Kapoor said that many schools had taken inflated fee for transportation from parents.
