Action taken against erring ration dealer in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 3

On a specific complaint of less weighment of foodgrains by the storekeeper of Government Ration Store in Bhatyas, Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh deputed a joint team of Legal Metrology Department, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and Revenue officials of the area to conduct surprise inspection of the aforementioned store.

During the inspection of the store, it was found that the storekeeper was using two electronic weighing scales and both were unverified and were weighing less in terms of standard weights of the Legal Metrology Department.

Both the electronic scales were seized by the officials, and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the defaulter storekeeper.

A show cause notice has been served by Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Doda, to the concerned storekeeper.

