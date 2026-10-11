‘Activists have a habit of staying in news’: Ladakh LG criticises Wangchuk on ‘Emergency’ remark

With climate activist Sonam Wangchuk describing the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared Emergency”, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has criticised him, saying activists have a habit of making statements to “stay in the news”.

On Saturday, Wangchuk criticised the restrictions imposed on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and warned that he might consider a peaceful sit-in, hunger strike or march in Leh or Delhi if the curbs were not withdrawn.

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At an event, Saxena was asked to comment on Wangchuk’s statement describing the situation as an Emergency.

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“My personal opinion is that activists have a habit of staying in the news. For this reason, they can make any statement that keeps them in the news,” he said.

Saxena further said that the activist earlier made statements comparing Ladakh with Tibet and Manipur.

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“....so, when the public did not support them, he made the statement that Ladakh was worse than Tibet. At the same time, he said that China was better and that there was more democracy there than in India. Such statements are made to remain in the news. Before this, he had also said that Ladakh was like Manipur. The purpose of making such statements is to remain in the news, and perhaps that is why he has made this statement today as well,” Saxena said.

The Ladakh LG also questioned Wangchuk’s environmental work, saying the activist had failed to give a “convincing answer” when asked what he had done to protect the environment in Ladakh.

Saxena said he had questioned Wangchuk about his work in environmental protection, climate change and education.

Noting that the media describes Wangchuk as an “environmentalist, climate activist and educationist”, the LG said he had asked the activist about his contributions to Ladakh when they met.

“I have met him, and I asked him the same question: ‘Wangchuk Sahib, tell me what you have done for environmental protection in Ladakh. Look at climate change. You have seen that our Tso Kar Lake, which used to cover around 11,000 acres, has shrunk to only 3,200 acres. What have you done about it? How many trees have you planted? And what have you done for education?” Saxena said.

The LG said Wangchuk’s “answers were not convincing at all”.

“He could not give any example of what he had done that had benefited Ladakh so much,” he said.

Saxena said he had invited Wangchuk to several events, including the inauguration of rock check dams, but the activist did not attend.

“My purpose was that if he had done some very good work, I could also learn from it and implement it myself. But somehow, he could not give an answer,” he said.

Saxena also claimed that the foot march and public gathering announced by Wangchuk for September 23 and 24 had received a poor response.

A padyatra led by Wangchuk was organised in Leh to mark the first death anniversary of the four people killed in the September 2025 violence in Ladakh.

“He had announced a very big movement on September 23 and 24. He had said that on September 23, we would undertake a 20-kilometre march in which thousands of people would participate. I want to tell you that on September 23, there were not even 50 people, and the march, which he had said would cover 20 kilometres, had to be stopped after four kilometres, and everyone left in vehicles,” Saxena said.