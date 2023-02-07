Adani issue: UT Congress holds protest

PTI

Jammu/Srinagar, February 6

The J&K Congress on Monday protested in support of the party’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group. Party members clashed with policemen at some places. They also slammed the administration over the ongoing eviction drive in the Union Territory.

In Jammu, hundreds of Congress workers, led by senior party leaders Vikar Rasool and working president Raman Bhalla, took out a rally from Shaheedi Chowk to City Chowk near the LIC and the SBI offices. Some of them clashed with policemen and tried to break the barricade. “We demand that a JPC be set up to probe it. We also demand a probe by a retired chief justice,” Bhalla said.

In Srinagar, led by senior party leader Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Congress workers raised slogans. “The LIC has invested thousands of crores in the Adani Group while Jammu and Kashmir Bank also lost Rs 250 crore in it,” Bhat said at the PCC headquarters in Srinagar.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in Jammu the issue of “investment” of public money into the Adani Group was a matter of serious concern.