Additional troops rushed to Kulgam encounter site

The anti-terror operation in the forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district entered its fourth day on Monday, with officials confirming continued exchange of fire between security forces and hiding militants.

Official sources said the body of one militant killed in the operation has been recovered, while efforts are underway to locate another.

Intermittent firing and explosions were reported from the Akhal Khulsan forest area, where a tight cordon remains in place. Security forces have rushed additional reinforcements to the remote and densely forested zone.

A senior official stated that the forces are proceeding cautiously due to the challenging terrain and the possibility of more militants hiding in the area. Intelligence inputs suggest that at least five militants may be holed up in the region.

To intensify the operation, Rudra helicopters, surveillance drones and elite units of the Army’s Special Forces have been deployed to neutralise the threat.

Top security officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, visited the site to monitor the ongoing operation. As the encounter continues to prolong, additional troops from nearby districts have also been mobilised.

According to the Kashmir Police, the gunfight began on Friday in the Akhal area of Kulgam during a joint operation involving the police’s Special Operations Group, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).