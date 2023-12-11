Adequate arrangements in place to ensure peace: IGP

Srinagar, December 10

Security agencies have made “adequate” security arrangements as the Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Monday on the petitions against the abrogation of Article 370, the police said.

Authorities have said they will ensure that peace is not disturbed. “We are duty-bound to ensure that peace prevails in the Valley under all circumstances,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, VK Birdi said. While the IGP refused to divulge specifics of the security set-up for Monday, he said “adequate arrangements” had been put in place. “We are taking all precautions and will ensure that peace is not disturbed in Kashmir,” Birdi, who held security review meetings in most of the 10 Valley districts over the last two weeks, said.

Asked if orders invoking Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the misuse of social media were related to the Supreme Court’s expected judgment, he said there had been several incidents of some elements trying to provoke people with their online posts.

“Action has been taken against such elements in the past and action will be taken in the future as well,” he added. Authorities here have issued guidelines for social media users under Section 144 of the CrPC to curb the spread of any content that is communally sensitive or promotes terrorism and separatism. “The guidelines aim to provide clarity on actions citizens should take when encountering content related to terrorism, separatism, threats, intimidation or communally sensitive material on social media platforms,” the circular, issued by the police in several districts, read.

Several restrictions were placed in J&K and scores of leaders were detained or put under house arrest when Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped and J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Despite apprehensions expressed by many parties about the aftermath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stressed that “not a drop of blood was shed” during the critical period. Scrapping Article 370 was among the core issues of BJP’s agenda and had been consistently included in its election manifestos. — PTI

Security meetings

Kashmir zone IGP VK Birdi has chaired security review meetings in most of the 10 districts in the Valley in the last two weeks.

Authorities have issued guidelines for social media users under CrPC Section 144 to curb spread of content promoting terrorism and separatism.

#Article 370 #Kashmir #Srinagar #Supreme Court