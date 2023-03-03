ADGP briefs L-G on recruitment scam

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 2

Brig BD Mishra (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, on Thursday met ADGP Satish Khandare and SSP PD Nitya at Raj Niwas to review the progress made in the probe regarding the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment scam in Leh. One person has already been arrested.

The ADGP apprised the L-G of the raids conducted in various places in Bahadurgarh and Rohtak of Haryana to arrest six more accused. He informed that two of the accused were operating a computer coaching centre in Leh and the remaining accused were providing IT support.

“The L-G termed the incident as worrying and inquired about the precautionary steps that can be taken for deterring criminals from repeating such acts without causing any false alarm among the public. He instructed the police to solve the case at the earliest and ensure that coaching centres in Ladakh do not indulge in such nefarious acts in the future,” a spokesperson informed.

The ADGP informed about various verification drives being conducted to ascertain the identity of the people operating such centres. He also assured that the case would be solved at the earliest.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed that such incidents should not happen in the future, the spokesman said.