ADGP chairs security meet

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 30

ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar chaired a joint security meeting today to assess the current security situation and devise pre-emptive measures to ensure the safety of society from potential threats posed by inimical elements.

According to a police spokesman, the meeting took place at the police control room in Srinagar with the objective of evaluating the prevailing circumstances and implementing proactive strategies for protecting society against any possible risk from hostile individuals.

During the meeting, officers provided a comprehensive overview of recent events and discussed the approach of the police in handling these matters within the boundaries of the law.

Kumar applauded the prompt action taken by law enforcement agencies and commended society for its mature response to the situation.

