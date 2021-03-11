Administration okays creation of new posts in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today approved proposals of different departments for creation of new posts in various sectors.

The council approved the proposal of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to create 15 posts under various categories in the UT and 50 posts in the district consumer commissions. These posts include registrars, joint registrars, account officers, private secretaries, readers, section officers, senior and junior stenographers, senior and junior assistants.

With the provisioning of adequate manpower, district consumer commissions would be made effectively functional to address various consumer grievances, a government spokesperson said.

The council further approved the proposal of the Health and Medical Education Department for creation of 1,612 posts of various categories, 806 posts each for the medical colleges of Udhampur and Handwara (Kupwara). The decision will enable the department to start the course curriculum in these colleges from the academic session 2022-23.

“Moreover, the Administrative Council also approved the proposal of Higher Education Department to transfer 171 vacant posts from Higher Education to the cluster universities of Jammu and Srinagar,” the spokesperson added.