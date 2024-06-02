Administration promises speedy completion of quarters for PM package employees

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) Dr Arvind Karwani today interacted with the Prime Minister package employees putting up at various locations in the Valley.

“He listened to their demands like allotment of quarters, enhanced basic amenities and better education for their children,” a government spokesman said.

“The commissioner assured that all their genuine demands will be addressed in a phased manner. He asked the engineers to ensure quality work and speedy completion so that the quarters can be allotted to the eligible employees at the earliest possible, as per the criterion laid down by the government,” he added.

“Dr Karwani, later accompanied by the site engineers, inspected various transit accommodations for PM package employees under construction in the North, South and Central Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said Dr Karwani had on the spot reviewed arrangements for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela-2014 at various locations in Kashmir Valley.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is scheduled to be held on June 14 this year, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashthami.

The yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on June 12 at 6 am. After a brief halt at Ramban, the yatra will proceed for different destinations like Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar (Kulgam), Manzgam (Kulgam) and Logripora (Anantnag) reaching the destination by evening. The relief organisation will facilitate transportation of devotees from Jammu, as per the past practice.

Dr Karwani interacted with the concerned district administration, mandir prabandhak committee members and devotees to assess the status of arrangements related to accommodation, sanitation, logistics, security and other basic amenities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar