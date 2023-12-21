Administrative asks IAS officers to file property return to avoid action

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 20

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked by the administration to file their immovable property return by January next year to avoid disciplinary action against them.

The order has been issued after it was found that many IAS officers have not filed their property returns with the General Administration Department (GAD) even after several reminders.

Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, GAD, issued an order in which the officials have been asked to file their property return by January 31 next year.

“Pursuant to the instructions issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, regarding filing of Immovable Property Returns (IPR) by the IAS officers, various circular instructions have been issued by the GAD from time to time” the order reads.

It stated that in terms of Rule 16(2) of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service is required to submit his/her annual IPR by January 31 of the next year, failure whereof constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings.

The filing of the IPR has also been made mandatory for being considered for appointment to the next level of pay matrix.

The government introduced an online module in 2017 for filing of online IPR by IAS officers. “Through this module, every IAS officer can submit his/her IPR either electronically or upload scanned copy of the manually filled in IPR. This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of January 31 in respect of filing of IPR of preceding year,” Sanjeev Verma stated.

In terms of the extant rules, the IAS officers have to necessarily file IPR electronically as there is no manual provision for submission.

“The IAS officers working in connection with the affairs of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are, accordingly, advised to observe the instructions in letter & spirit,” the order states.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Jammu #Kashmir