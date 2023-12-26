Admn assures residents of robust security in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 25

Amid the ongoing search operation in Dhera Ki Gali in Poonch to trace the terrorists behind the killing of four soldiers on Thursday, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has assured the local residents that security will be enhanced in Rajouri and Poonch. During a visit to Poonch, Kumar told people, who are living in fear after the attack, that a revamped plan of action to prevent further terror incidents would be put in place. Kumar visited the area along with senior police officials.

After the terrorist attack on Army vehicles, security men had detained a few persons and later three persons were found dead. Local residents had alleged that they were tortured by the Army. The administration has already announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased.

Kumar also assured the residents of fair treatment and compensation to all the victims of terrorism-related events. A detailed discussion on various security-related aspects was conducted with Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary and SSP Vinay Kumar.

Local delegations also met Kumar and the ADGP, demanding that security of the region be enhanced to save the lives of civilians.

