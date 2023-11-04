Admn bars employees from participating in protests

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 3

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered its employees to refrain from engaging in any form of demonstrations and strikes to voice their demands. The order comes with a stern warning of strict action against any employee found participating in such activities.

Citing instances of employees resorting to demonstrations and strikes in support of specific demands, the government invoked Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.



Rule 20(ii) of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, states no employee is allowed to engage in or support any strike related to their service or the service of other staffers.

This rule explicitly states that no government employee is allowed to engage in, or support, any form of strike related to their service or the service of any other government employee.

“No government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee,” reads the government order issued by Additional Secretary Rohit Sharma.

The order emphasises that this legal provision is not merely symbolic and will have definite consequences if any employee is found involved in such acts. It further urges all Administrative Secretaries to communicate these instructions to employees within their respective departments, urging them to refrain from participating in unwarranted demonstrations and strikes, which are considered acts of serious indiscipline and misconduct.

The order also places responsibility on government departments to take strict disciplinary action against any employees found organising or participating in demonstrations and strikes.

