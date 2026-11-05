Admn discusses measures to prevent bird hazards around Jammu airport

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures aimed at preventing bird hazards in the vicinity of Jammu Airport and ensuring safe and uninterrupted airport operations.

The meeting was attended by the Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board, Jammu; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Deputy Commissioner, JammTru; Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station Jammu; and other concerned officers.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on factors contributing to the congregation of birds around the airport. The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the action taken on issues and directions discussed during previous meetings.

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Kundal directed the concerned departments to ensure that no fresh garbage was dumped in the identified area and that the existing waste was transported through the designated route. He stressed the need to reduce the overall volume of garbage to minimise the availability of food sources that attract birds.

He also directed the authorities concerned to impose penalties in accordance with the prescribed norms against violations. Emphasising the need for effective waste management, he called for trenching along the access road leading to the garbage dumping site and regular monitoring to prevent unauthorised dumping.

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The Divisional Commissioner further asked the Air Force authorities to explore additional preventive measures and adopt best practices followed at other airports to effectively mitigate bird-related hazards.

The meeting also took up several new issues concerning airport safety and operations, including the potential threat posed by drones, the presence of a 40-metre-high microwave tower near the western side of the runway and the inaccessibility of Landoi Nallah.

The concerned departments were asked to examine these issues and take appropriate measures to address the identified concerns to ensure the safety of aircraft operations.