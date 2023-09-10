Admn dismisses official behind ‘Rs 1.63-cr fraud’

PTI

Jammu, September 9

A senior assistant in the Public Health Engineering Department of J&K was dismissed from service on Saturday for being allegedly involved in the embezzlement of funds worth more than Rs 1.63 crore.

An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, also directed that the embezzled amount be recovered from the employee, Nikhil Gandral, and remitted into the government treasury.

Gandral, a cashier in the Public Health Engineering Department’s city division-I here, was suspened on December 12, 2019. A four-member panel verified the revenue details from April 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, pertaining to irregularities.

