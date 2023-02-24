Admn eyes Rs 150-cr revenue as Jammu and Kashmir sees protests over property tax

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 23

As protests continued in Jammu on Thursday over the administration’s decision to impose property tax in Jammu and Kashmir from April 1, a senior official said the move would generate a revenue of around Rs 150 crore in the next fiscal.

H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), claiming that the government was expected to earn Rs 150 crore from the property tax in 2023-24, announced that those depositing the tax early would get 10% rebate. It can be paid in two equal installments.

He said the step was aimed at making municipal corporations and other bodies financially self-reliant.

Congress councillors from the Rajouri Municipal Council held a protest, demanding rollback of the decision. Holding a dharna in front of the Town Hall, Rajouri, they lambasted the government for its decision to impose the property tax in the UT “without giving any new facility”.

Rajesh Kumar, a Congress councillor, said the party would go to any extent to oppose the tax. “The L-G administration is remotely controlled by the Centre. It has been working without taking local residents into confidence,” he said.

The J&K High Court Bar Association kept the work suspended for Thursday, urging the administration to roll back its decision. Bar association president MK Bhardwaj said the assessment should have been done by the administration before imposing the tax. “The entire world was dealing with Covid recently. People in Jammu have been affected. Traders are not getting customers but the government has come up with a new tax,” he said, adding that every municipal body should have been involved by the government before taking such a decision to know if they are ready for such a move.

A general house meeting will be held by the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Friday to discuss the issue. Mayor Rajinder Sharma has already said that if councillors reject the tax, it will be conveyed to the Lieutenant Governor.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal, president of the Team Jammu, a local group, said Jammu shouldn’t be compared with metro cities. “In Jammu, people do not get even round-the-clock electricity,” he added.