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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Admn finalises arrangements for Navratri at Vaishno Devi shrine

Admn finalises arrangements for Navratri at Vaishno Devi shrine

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 11 to 19 and is expected to attract a large number of devotees

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Devotees make a beeline to begin the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra. FILE
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Authorities are gearing up to ensure adequate security and other arrangements for the upcoming Navratri festival at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, officials said on Saturday.

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 11 to 19 and is expected to attract a large number of devotees from various parts of the country. A series of religious, cultural, and traditional programmes will be held throughout the nine-day festival.

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Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting at Katra on Friday to review festival arrangements.

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During the meeting, officials discussed a comprehensive programme of religious, cultural, and entertainment activities planned for the festival, aiming to provide an enriching experience for pilgrims and tourists while showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were held on security and traffic management, sanitation and cleanliness, water and power supply, road maintenance, illumination, decoration, fire safety, transportation and other essential arrangements, officials said.

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The meeting also discussed arrangements for Shobha Yatra, Prabhat Pheris, all-India devotional song competition, cultural programmes, Bhagwat Katha, wrestling competition, kavi sammelan and other events planned as part of the festival.

Stressing the importance of close coordination among all concerned departments and agencies to ensure all arrangements are completed well in advance, the divisional commissioner directed officers to ensure adequate facilities, besides maintaining cleanliness and an attractive festive ambience across Katra town.

The Public Works Department was directed to undertake necessary repairs and blacktopping of all roads connecting Katra before the festival begins, officials said.

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