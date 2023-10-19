Admn forms committee to identify illegal foreigners

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 18

In order to identify foreigners, such as Rohingya and Bangladeshis who have been residing illegally in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has formed a six-member committee. The Home Department stated in an order that the committee would prepare a monthly report and submit it by the seventh day of every month to the Union Home Ministry. Those foreign nationals who have been staying illegally in J&K since January 2011 will be identified.

13,000 Rohingya, Bangladeshis in ut As per figures, over 13,000 foreigners, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu.

Intelligence agencies have many times alerted the police regarding the immigrants who can become a security risk.

The financial commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary of the Home Department will be the chairperson of the panel which has been constituted in response to a November 26, 2020, communication issued by the home ministry.

The members of the committee include the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) of Punjab, SSPs, Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) of both Jammu and Srinagar, and all SSPs and SPs (Foreigners Registration Office).

The administration has detected Rohingya staying illegally in many districts who have been able to procure documents, such as domicile certificates and Aadhaar cards.

In 2021, the police had detained over 250 Rohingya and lodged them in a holding centre in Kathua. As per figures, over 13,000 foreign nationals, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu. Their population has increased by more than 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data. Intelligence agencies have many times alerted the J&K Police before 2019 regarding these immigrants who can become a risk to the national security. Many Rohingya have been arrested for criminal activities in Jammu in the past.

