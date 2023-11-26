Admn greenlights setting up of four new industrial estates

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, granted administrative approval on Saturday for the establishment of four new Industrial Estates in the region.

Boosting investment Approved Industrial Estates are planned for Budhi Kathua, Medicity Jammu, Chandgam, and Lelhar Pulwama

To be developed over 1379 kanals of land, involving an investment of Rs 136.65 crore

The projects are anticipated to boost local employment, generating over 11,497 jobs

The decision was reached during the Administrative Council meeting, with the attendance of Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; and Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

The approved Industrial Estates are planned for Budhi Kathua, Medicity Jammu, Chandgam, and Lelhar Pulwama. These estates will be developed over 1379 kanals of land, involving an investment of Rs 136.65 crore.

In addition to attracting investments, the projects are anticipated to boost local employment, generating over 11,497 jobs in the private sector.

The new Industrial Estates will undergo comprehensive development, including internal road works, electricity availability, centralized water distribution system, rainwater harvesting, roadside greenery, plantation, and more.

The development plan also includes the establishment of centralized effluent treatment plants based on new patterns following the norms of the National Green Tribunal. The facilities will incorporate modern state-of-the-art technology, and the timeline for project completion is set at 18 months.

The decision to establish these industrial estates aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering industrial development and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar