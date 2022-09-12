Admn to facilitate more e-rickshaws

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 11

To provide green and better transportation services to residents of Jammu district, the administration is planning to facilitate e-rickshaws on routes where very few means of public transportation are available.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa chaired a meeting to review the action plan. The issues discussed during the meeting included identification of routes for e-rickshaws and fixation of travel fare besides other aspects.

MC Commissioner Rahul Yadav, Regional Transport Officer Ghanshyam Singh, ASP (Traffic) RP Singh and other officials were present in the meeting. Threadbare discussions were held regarding identification of routes for e-rickshaws.

The RTO briefed about the steps being taken under the given guidelines for facilitating e-rickshaws, including issuance of licences, identification of designated stands for them and fixation of the travel fare.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of finalisation of the action plan.

At present, e-rickshaw are plying on some routes but people have time and again expressed the need to introduce more such vehicles.