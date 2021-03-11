Adopt villages to facilitate growth: Prez at IIM-Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 9

President Ram Nath Kovind today urged the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, and other institutes to adopt villages and towns in their vicinity to channelise the potential of people and help them achieve their goals, be it in the field of entrepreneurship, research or skill development.

Hails integration of institutes President Ram Nath Kovind hails the IIM, the IIT and AIIMS in Jammu for integrating and offering courses through which students from one institute can get access to the other

214 students get MBA degree at the IIM-Jammu’s convocation

At the annual convocation of the IIM, he said, “I am happy that the IIM, the IIT and AIIMS in Jammu are integrating and offering courses through which students from one institute can get access to the other. This is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.”

As many as 214 students of the IIM-Jammu, including 77 girls, were awarded MBA degree. Confederation of Indian Industries Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce president Ravi Kumar Narra were the special guests.

The President said, “The future of the country depends on good education therefore I try not to miss any opportunity that is related to the promotion of education.”

Referring to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, he said Sinha was also known as a dhoti-wearing IITian by his friendly associates. “I appreciate his efforts for improving the education system,” he said.

According to President Kovind, the National Education Policy seeks to position India as a knowledge hub in today’s knowledge economy. “It seeks to make our youth equipped for the world of 21st century while preserving our ancient values which remain relevant even today. For India to become a global knowledge hub, our institutes of learning have to be globally comparable,” he said.

“I am happy to note that the number of Indian institutions in global ranking is gradually increasing. A few institutions like IIM-Jammu have adopted the best global practices. The mindset of being a job giver and not a job seeker among the youth is one of the key factors of having one of the best startup ecosystems in the world,” the President added.