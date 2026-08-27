Advanced medical care mustn’t remain a luxury confined to metros, says Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Quaternary Healthcare and Research Summit in Srinagar. He emphasised that the summit marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s healthcare journey, where the Union Territory and the nation must move beyond tertiary care and embrace quaternary-level treatment and research.

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Recalling his visit to Akhnoor during the “Back to Village” programme in 2020, the Lieutenant Governor shared a poignant interaction with doctors who discussed diagnosis for rare diseases and the need for modern equipment. He said this moment revealed the greatest distance confronting us in the UT is the gap between healthcare available in small district hospitals and the healthcare actually required. The Lieutenant Governor stressed that bridging this gap is a national priority.

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The Lieutenant Governor highlighted India’s remarkable progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said free treatment for more than 56 crore citizens surpassed the combined population of the US, France, Italy and the UK. He said annual vaccination campaigns in the country covering 7 crore children equal the population of the UK. He said even e-Sanjeevani telemedicine providing care to 37 crore people annually exceeds the population of the US.

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“The expansion of infrastructure with 23 AIIMS, 2,045 medical colleges, and in Jammu and Kashmir, two AIIMS, 10 medical colleges, two state cancer institutes, a bone and joint hospital, a paediatric hospital, 52 nursing colleges, 23 paramedical colleges and 5 pharmacy colleges are providing robust support to the healthcare ecosystem. These figures show that India has succeeded in elevating primary, secondary and tertiary care. But the time has come to scale up tertiary hospitals into quaternary centres,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed that advanced care must no longer remain a luxury confined to metropolitan cities.

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“Quaternary care should not be a privilege reserved for the economically rich section of society. It must become a right of citizens and a guarantee of the nation,” he said.

He called upon hospitals to transform themselves into research institutions capable of organ transplantation, robotic and precision surgery, advanced genomics, cellular therapies and AI-supported diagnostics. He urged hospitals to allocate annual budgets for specialised infrastructure such as modern operating theatres and proton-beam therapy facilities.

“We must always remember that a quaternary centre should be capable of offering every diagnosis and treatment permitted by science. Therefore, hospitals will also have to make budgetary provisions to access expensive and modern technologies such as robotic surgery, gene therapy, proton-beam therapy and artificial-intelligence-based advanced diagnostics,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also suggested the building of a new corridor to connect district hospitals and tertiary centres directly with quaternary-care institutions, accelerating diagnostics, imaging and specialist consultations. He said telemedicine and AI-enabled diagnostic tools should be integrated into standard healthcare infrastructure.