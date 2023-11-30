Adviser reviews health, education projects in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

Pawan Kotwal, Adviser to the Ladakh Lt Governor, conducted a thorough review of various projects and schemes under the Health and Medical Education Department.

The meeting delved into the progress made on initiatives, addressing challenges, and outlining the future course for the enhancement of healthcare services in Ladakh, at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.

Kotwal scrutinised the ongoing projects and schemes under the Special Development Package (SDP) to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and timely completion. He examined the status and development of Community Health Centres (CHC) in Zanskar and Shargole, emphasising the importance of accessible healthcare in remote areas.

He also sought updates on the establishment of a medical college with a focus on ensuring the infrastructure and faculty requirements are met for a world-class educational institution. The progress of nursing colleges was reviewed, emphasising the critical role of nursing education in bolstering the healthcare workforce.

Kotwal sought an update on the status of pending Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to streamline the approval process and expedite project implementation. The efficiency and coverage of 108 Ambulance Services were assessed to enhance emergency medical response across Ladakh.

Ensuring the availability and accessibility of free diagnostic services for the residents of Ladakh was discussed to promote preventive healthcare.

Kotwal emphasised the importance of the procurement of MRI, CT scan, and state-of-the-art medical equipment for accurate diagnosis and treatment. He underscored the need to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the people of Ladakh.

The review aimed to identify areas for improvement, streamline processes, and accelerate the pace of healthcare development.

Kotwal directed the concerned departments to submit the Annual Action Plans under SDP and State Capex with schemes-wise allocation reflective for the year 2024-25 after due consultation and vetting by the respective Chief Executive Councillors of the Ladakh hill councils.

