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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / After 1,600 rotten meat seized in J-K, FDA inspects 85 units across J-K, issues 16 notices

After 1,600 rotten meat seized in J-K, FDA inspects 85 units across J-K, issues 16 notices

Health Minister Sakina Itoo says enforcement will be intensified and violators will face the full force of the law

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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J&K Health Minister Minister Sakeena Itoo. File Photo
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Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has inspected 85 meat units across the Union Territory, issued 16 notices and recommended 11 cases for legal proceedings as part of its intensified drive to ensure food safety.

The action comes close on the heels of the recovery of around 1,600 kg of allegedly rotten meat in Budgam district on Saturday, triggering concerns over food safety and the quality of meat being supplied to consumers.

“Food safety is non-negotiable, and violations will invite strict action. FDA has inspected 85 meat units across J-K, issued 16 notices and recommended 11 cases for legal proceedings”, she said in a post on X.

The minister said food safety was non-negotiable and warned that violations of prescribed standards would invite strict action.

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“Enforcement will be intensified, accountability ensured, and those found violating food safety standards will face the full force of the law. There will be zero tolerance for practices that endanger public health,” Itoo said.

She said protecting public health remained the government’s highest priority.

The minister’s statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of meat units and food safety practices across Jammu and Kashmir.

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