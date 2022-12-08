After 2-year pause, Ladakh readies for winter tourism

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 7

After a period of two years, the cold desert of Ladakh is preparing for winter tourism that suffered a setback due to the Covid pandemic and military tension in the eastern part of the Union Territory.

Srinagar -3°C Gulmarg -4°C Pahalgam -5.6°C Qazigund -3.6°C Kokernag -1.9°C Kupwara -3.1°C

The Tourism Department of Ladakh has planned activities, including trekking in the Zanskar region (also called Chadar trek), marathon on the frozen Pangong Lake and ice-skating events among others, as part of winter tourism.

Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, says the season for trekking at Chadar is typically from early January till March. “The trek will be thrown open for trekkers in January after a break of two years,” says Khan.

A marathon on the Pangong Lake, located at the height of over 14,000 feet, is also being planned in February.

Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, says preparations for the upcoming marathon on the frozen Pangong Lake will extend the winter tourism in Ladakh in a regulated and sustainable manner.

The Tourism Department of Ladakh has also been participating in tourism marts.

The department is also focusing on the provision of homestays.

Night temperature in valley falls further

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified on Wednesday as the mercury continued its southward journey at most places, officials said. At -5.6° Celsius, Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the UT, they said.