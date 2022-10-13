After being injured in encounter with terrorists, Army dog Zoom dies

ANI

Srinagar, October 13

Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, died around noon on Thursday.

He was responding well till around 11.45am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed, Army officials said, according to an ANI tweet.

Zoom underwent a surgery after getting injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag.

He was in a critical condition and under close observation of a medical team. He was stable after a surgery was performed on him. Its fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on its face were treated.

In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Zoom attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.

In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists.