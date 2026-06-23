After criticism, Tharoor says Kashmir visit not about assessing ground situation

Amid criticism over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that there was “encouraging progress towards normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir, the senior Congress leader on Monday clarified that his visit was not intended to assess conditions in the Kashmir Valley.

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On Sunday, Tharoor said he had an excellent meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed “the situation in the state and the encouraging progress towards normalcy.”

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“When I arrived, he was interacting with the President of the Kashmiri Writers’ Association and representatives of a women’s organisation — a positive outreach that I welcomed. Many challenges remain and much remains to be done, but I left the meeting feeling more positive than I have in a while,” he said.

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The remarks, however, drew criticism from several quarters in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma reacted by saying, “People of Kashmir were expecting you to meet them to better understand the ground realities. At least you could have spared some time to meet your own party workers fighting for the restoration of statehood, which was taken away seven years ago.”

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National Convenor of the J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, said, “While we appreciate your visit to Kashmir, it is deeply disappointing that a parliamentarian of your stature chose not to engage in meaningful dialogue with the people whose voices have consistently been sidelined.”

“Kashmir deserves more than symbolic visits and carefully curated interactions,” he added.

On Monday, Tharoor clarified that his comments were limited to his interaction with the Lieutenant Governor.

“I have not had a chance to see other things or listen to other people’s voices. I want to make it very clear that this is not a visit about assessing the conditions in the Kashmir Valley,” he told reporters.

Tharoor said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs was in Jammu and Kashmir to examine three specific issues — Indo-Pak relations, Sino-Indian relations, and the functioning of Passport Offices and Passport Seva Kendras.

“We are not here to look at domestic matters; that is not our mandate. We are the External Affairs Committee,” he said.

In a post on X, Tharoor said the committee held a detailed meeting in Jammu to review the functioning of the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs).

Passport delays under scanner

New Delhi: Delays in passport issuance across J&K came under the spotlight on Monday as a Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sought explanations from officials and pressed for faster delivery of passports to applicants in the Union Territory.

The committee inspected the Passport Seva Kendra in Jammu and held detailed discussions with officials from the Regional Passport Office, representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, police authorities and the postal department.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Tharoor said the panel had serious concerns over delays affecting passport applicants in Jammu, Srinagar, Kashmir and Leh. He said members questioned officials extensively on the reasons behind the hold-ups and stressed the need to streamline the process so that passports reach applicants more quickly. — TNS