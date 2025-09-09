After deluge, Jammu region demands central aid, long-term rehab plan

THE recent rains and floods that battered Jammu have sparked widespread calls for immediate financial assistance and a comprehensive long-term rehabilitation plan for the affected communities.

Advertisement

Scale of the disaster

All 10 districts of the Jammu region suffered severe damage due to flashfloods and cloudbursts, causing extensive destruction. The region’s hilly and mountainous terrain exacerbated the impact, as gushing waters from overflowing streams wreaked havoc. More than 150 people lost their lives during the torrential rains that began on August 25 and continued for over a week, leaving hundreds of others affected.

Advertisement

Beyond the tragic loss of life, the floods destroyed vast stretches of agricultural land, residential homes, and critical infrastructure. The scale of devastation—unprecedented in the region—has led residents and public representatives to demand a substantial relief package from the central government.

Central government response

Advertisement

During a recent visit to Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the region’s vulnerability to natural calamities and announced a central allocation of ?209 crore for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). While this initial aid has facilitated the beginning of relief efforts, it is widely considered inadequate given the enormity of the crisis.

Farmers in RS Pura, known for cultivating the world-famous Basmati rice near the International Border with Pakistan, have suffered extensive crop losses. Farmers across the region are now seeking fair compensation to help them recover from the disaster.

Long-term concerns

However, beyond immediate financial aid lies a more pressing concern—the absence of long-term, permanent safeguards for vulnerable areas that are repeatedly impacted by natural disasters. With climate change leading to more frequent extreme weather events, regions like mountainous Jammu are increasingly prone to landslides, land subsidence, and flash floods. Rapid, large-scale development in ecologically fragile zones has further intensified these risks.

Policy recommendations

Experts and public representatives alike are calling for the relocation of communities from high-risk zones to safer areas, along with the implementation of robust rehabilitation measures. There is an urgent need for a policy framework that mandates disaster-resilient infrastructure in vulnerable regions.

Additionally, the government must invest in early warning systems and conduct disaster preparedness training for local communities to minimise future loss of life and property.

Given Jammu’s strategic importance—as a gateway to Kashmir and Ladakh and its proximity to the Pakistan border—it is imperative that the region receives not just compensation, but also a forward-looking approach that includes sustainable development, preventive infrastructure and long-term rehabilitation.