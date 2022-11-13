After drawing flak, Ganderbal admn withdraws ban on use of heaters

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 12

The Ganderbal administration on Saturday imposed a blanket ban on the use and possession of electric heaters in the district, but withdrew the order hours after it received criticism from politicians as well as people.

Order ridiculous This is a ridiculous order. Are people supposed to freeze to death? Omar Abdullah, NC Vice President

District Magistrate Shyambir had mentioned in the order that the non-judicious use of electric appliances, such as blowers, heaters and radiators, might cause damages to transmission lines due to heavy load. The order stated that the move was intended to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers as well as government offices and hospitals of the district. Any violation of the order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant laws, it said.

After the order came under sharp criticism from various quarters, the Deputy Commissioner issued a fresh order, stating, "This office has issued an order with an objective to ensure efficient use of electricity, its conservation and prevent the use of prohibited/unauthorised cru-de heating devices. I amend the operative part of the said order... and do hereby prohibit sale, purchase and use of banned nichrome coil-based crude water heaters and crude cooking heaters, which do not conform to the relevant specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standard."

Sharing a copy of the order on Twitter, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to have the "draconian order" withdrawn. “This is a ridiculous order. How can the administration impose a blanket ban on sale, usage and even storage of electrical heaters? Is the DC's heating/cooling AC covered under this ban? Will he have it removed from his office/home? Are people supposed to freeze to death,” Omar asked. "Violation of Section 144 orders result in arrest. Is this heartless administration going to arrest parents who want to save their children from freezing to death? Or children who want to protect aged parents from the cold?..." he stated.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan asked if such orders were issued anywhere in the country's summer belt. he tweeted. (With PTI inputs)