After Farooq’s challenge, MP Mehdi says will resign from NC

In a major development in Kashmir politics, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday announced that he would resign from the party, days after NC president Farooq Abdullah challenged him to quit as an MP and face a fresh election.

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In a strongly worded reply to Abdullah, Ruhullah hit out at the NC leadership, saying that accepting statehood as the “outer limit of our political horizon” would amount to legitimising and normalising the constitutional changes of August 2019 and signalling that the BJP’s political settlement for Jammu and Kashmir was acceptable to the party.

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“In doing so, we also risk surrendering the constitutional protections that are indispensable to our people, given our unique geo-political reality, culture, traditions, and fragile environment,” he said.

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Abdullah, in a recent interview with a news portal, had dared Ruhullah, the MP from Srinagar, to resign from his Lok Sabha seat and face a fresh election. Abdullah had questioned whether Ruhullah had ever won an election without the NC’s backing.

“I challenge him to resign as an MP and face the election. We will see who votes for him,” Abdullah had said.

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Responding to the challenge, Ruhullah said, “The resignation will come. It would have come even without you asking, but before that must come accountability. I have written a letter to my party president, Janab Dr Farooq Abdullah, in response to his public demand for my resignation.”

In the letter, Ruhullah said the party’s shift from the demand for restoration of Articles 370 and 35A to statehood was “diametrically opposed” to the promises on which the NC had sought a mandate.

“The BJP was also in power when we drafted our 2024 manifesto. So, why did we include the restoration of Article 370 in our manifesto? Were we making promises we knew we could not keep or perhaps never truly intended to keep? Did we invoke the wound inflicted on the people of Jammu-Kashmir in August 2019 merely to derive political mileage, only to conveniently forget our promises after government formation?” Ruhullah questioned.

He continued his attack, saying the issue was not merely a political misjudgment but “a sin, a brazen moral failure of deliberately misleading an entire population that has already endured decades of suffering and voted for us with hope, trust and the expectation that we would honour our word”.

Ruhullah said he was repeatedly “sermonised” about the impracticality of his political position.

“But what is Article 370, if not shorthand for the struggle to restore the dignity, honour, constitutional guarantees and liberties of our people? Nearly 65 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir’s population is young, and their future is increasingly uncertain, with no jobs and opportunities,” he said.

Addressing Abdullah’s remarks about his political identity and his challenge to resign, Ruhullah said, “You asked who I was before the JKNC. Humbly put, I am the inheritor of a long tradition of martyrdom. I am also the proud son of a martyr. Perhaps that is precisely why I never had to ask to be a part of the JKNC. You personally invited me into it. Not many know this, Doctor Sahab. But you do. And I hope that, before launching another public assault on my background, you will remember this.”