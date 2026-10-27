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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / After J&K Cabinet expansion, MLAs express discontent over exclusion

After J&K Cabinet expansion, MLAs express discontent over exclusion

Abdul Majeed Larmi, a legislator from South Kashmir, said he deserved a Cabinet berth instead of Altaf Ahmad Kaloo

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:35 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Image credit/ANI file
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After the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet was expanded on Tuesday with the induction of four new ministers, some National Conference (NC) MLAs have expressed disappointment over being left out.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers at a swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

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The Lieutenant Governor administered the oath to MLAs Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Shamim Firdous and Saifullah Mir as ministers.

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The expansion is the first since the National Conference returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections. While the party dropped an Independent legislator from the Jammu region who was inducted as a minister after government formation in 2024, it has now inducted four new members, all from the Kashmir valley.

However, several senior MLAs have expressed disappointment over not being inducted as ministers, alleging that seniority had been overlooked.

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Abdul Majeed Larmi, a legislator from South Kashmir, said he deserved a Cabinet berth instead of Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, another legislator from the region who was inducted on Tuesday.

“He (Altaf) came into the party yesterday. I am openly saying that I deserved it,” said Larmi, a three-time legislator.

He, however, said he would continue to work for the party.

Mubarak Gul, a senior NC leader and legislator from the Eidgah constituency, also expressed disappointment. “I have also been dropped today,” he said.

The National Conference, however, announced that Gul had been appointed the party’s new general secretary.

Later, Gul’s supporters staged a protest at the NC headquarters in Srinagar, demanding that he should resign from the party.

Sources said an MLA from north Kashmir, who was considered among the leading contenders for a Cabinet berth, was also upset over being left out.

Meanwhile, J-K Minister Sakina on Tuesday said, “Everyone in the party, whether our MLAs or party office-bearers, is united and works for the party.”

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