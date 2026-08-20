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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / After Kashmir visit, US Ambassador Sergio Gor arrives in Leh

After Kashmir visit, US Ambassador Sergio Gor arrives in Leh

Gor’s visit to Ladakh assumes significance as the region shares borders with China and Pakistan

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 12:30 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor waves after a shikara ride at Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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After his visit to Kashmir on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Ladakh on Thursday.

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On his arrival at the Leh airport, the US Ambassador was escorted in a large security convoy.

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Gor’s visit to Ladakh assumes significance as the region shares borders with China and Pakistan.

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The US Ambassador is expected to meet the Dalai Lama, who is currently staying in Leh.

The US Ambassador on Wednesday described Kashmir as an important part of India. He also hinted at the US review of the travel advisory for its citizens to visit Kashmir.

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“We just had a very good meeting and have some follow-ups that we hope to take back to Washington and to Delhi. We look forward to taking this relationship ahead,” he said.

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