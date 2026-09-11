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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / After ‘non-starter’ Delhi talks, LAB to deliberate future course

After ‘non-starter’ Delhi talks, LAB to deliberate future course

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:43 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A Ministry of Home Affairs office. File phot
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The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two key organisations representing Ladakh in talks with the Centre, is expected to meet in Leh on Saturday to deliberate on the outcome of this week's discussions with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

Sub-committee-level talks between representatives of the MHA and Ladakh leaders were held in the national capital on Wednesday. Following the meeting, leaders of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said the discussions had failed to produce any concrete outcome.

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On Thursday, both organisations expressed disappointment over the September 9 meeting, describing the talks as a "non-starter" and accusing the Centre of making no substantive progress on Ladakh's long-pending demands.

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Sources said LAB leaders are expected to review the outcome of the Delhi meeting and discuss their future strategy during Saturday's deliberations in Leh.

The meeting is also likely to focus on the future course of action to press for the demands being pursued jointly by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

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In the coming days, leaders of the two organisations are also expected to hold a joint meeting to evolve a coordinated response and decide the next steps in their engagement with the Centre.

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