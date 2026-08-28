After notice, police invoke SC/ST Act in Kishtwar minor’s rape-death case

After the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued notices to the J&K administration and police, the Kishtwar police have added Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case where a minor girl was allegedly repeatedly raped and impregnated by her schoolteacher, resulting in her death.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old girl died during an alleged forced abortion bid in which multiple people were allegedly involved. The police have so far arrested five persons, including the victim’s teacher and main accused Khalid Hussain, along with his brother Tariq Hussain.

Advertisement

The NCST had asked the J&K administration to submit relevant facts and details of the action taken on allegations concerning the non-invocation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that following the death of the girl, an FIR was lodged at Chatroo police station under Sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and Sections 61(2)/65(1) /90/91/92 of the BNS. “During further investigation, Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2) (va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added,” he said.

The SSP informed that during the inquest and investigation, material surfaced against Khalid Hussain, a resident of Gorinal and the teacher posted at Government Middle School, where the minor was studying. The investigation has brought forth allegations of repeated sexual assault upon the minor, allegedly resulting in her pregnancy.

Advertisement

“Every aspect of the case is being thoroughly examined, and further legal action against any person found involved will be taken strictly according to law,” the SSP said.

The Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) – a body for the welfare of the community - in a press conference on Thursday noted that the targeting of a minor student from a highly vulnerable tribal community exposes severe gaps in the protection of girls in remote mountainous regions.

The trust urged the authorities to keep the investigation unbiased, transparent and monitored at the highest administrative levels to eliminate any possibility of local political interference. “Alongside criminal prosecution, the Department of School Education must initiate immediate and rigorous safety audits across all schools in remote and tribal belts to protect vulnerable students from future exploitation,” the members of the trust stated.

The police investigation has revealed that during the course of the minor’s medical treatment, she was initially taken to Primary Health Centre, Chatroo, and thereafter shifted to District Hospital, Kishtwar by Tariq Hussain and others, allegedly in connivance with Farooq Ahmed, a daily-wage sweeper employee at District Hospital, Kishtwar, where she underwent an ultrasound examination.

Khalid Hussain, allegedly in criminal conspiracy with his brother Tariq Hussain, had administered medicines purportedly intended to terminate the pregnancy.

The police have also arrested Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed in connection with the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Hindu, Muslim bodies observe bandh

Kishtwar observed a bandh on Thursday following a joint call by the Majlis-e-Shura and Sanatan Dharam Sabha over the incident. Shops and business establishments remained closed across the district, and public transport was also affected. Security forces were deployed in large numbers in Kishtwar town and Chatroo to maintain peace and ensure normalcy.